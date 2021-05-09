St. Louis County Police find man fatally shot in parking lot

ST. LOUIS – St. Louis County police officers report a fatal shooting that happened in the 7200 block of Woodstead Court.
They say officers responded to a call of a shooting at approximately 5:12 a.m. Sunday morning and found a man in a parking lot with a gunshot wound. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.
The Bureau of Crimes Against Persons is leading the investigation, which remains very active at this time.
Please contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 to speak to investigators if you have any information regarding the incident.
To remain anonymous or potentially receive a reward, please contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS(8477) if you have any information regarding the incident.