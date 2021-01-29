St. Louis County Police getting training for reporting misconduct

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo–County police officers here are getting special training on when to speak up against misconduct when they see it in their own ranks

The Active Bystandership for Law Enforcement project, or ABLE, created by Georgetown University Law Center, provides national training for police departments on peer intervention.

Most departments have a duty to either intervene or report misconduct to officers and to the communities they serve but may not train to that standard.

Support for the training came from County Executive Sam Page, The Missouri Baptist State Convention and the Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis.

“Last year the country was watching the death of George Floyd. Had this program been empowered before that incident Floyd would likely be alive today. So I thought the ABLE program is something we should be implementing in all the police departments, said the Urban League’s Michael McMillan.

Training began this month and the hope is to finish by summer or early fall.