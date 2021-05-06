St. Louis County Police helicopter searches for shooting suspect

ST. LOUIS – St. Louis County Police launched their helicopter and are searching for a man who shot a person at a bar in north St. Louis County.

The bar is located at West Florissant Avenue and New Halls Ferry Road. The shooting happened at 11:53 p.m. Wednesday when the suspect walked into the bar, and a person noticed he had a gun. The person told the suspect he could not have a gun there and had to leave. The suspect did not listen and shot the person.

The suspect then ran away.

The victim was taken to the hospital. That person’s condition is unknown.

St. Louis County Police then launched their helicopter in search of the suspect. It is unknown at this time if the suspect has been found.

On the scene of a shooting in Florissant pic.twitter.com/D2ktoHnZYg — FOX 2 Rogue Runner (@RogueRunnerSTL) May 6, 2021

Our Nissan Rogue Runner reporter Jason Maxwell was at the scene.