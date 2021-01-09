St. Louis County police investigate double homicide

NORTH ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo- A woman was pronounced dead on the scene of a shooting in the 11000 block of Lilac Avenue tonight, and a man found shot in the street died later at an area hospital Friday.

St. Louis County Police say they were called to the scene in North St. Louis County just before 7:30pm.

The female victim was in a vehicle at the time she was discovered.

The St. Louis County Police Department’s Bureau of Crimes Against Persons is handling the case.

No other information was available late Friday.