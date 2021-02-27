St. Louis County Police investigate Spanish Lake Homicide

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo– Homicide investigators are working to find out what led to a man being found shot to death inside a car in North St. Louis County.

The St. Louis County Police department said its officers responded to a call on the 11600 block of Criterion Avenue in the Spanish Lake area just before 6 pm Friday night.

Related Content Sister of woman killed in Spanish Lake says St. Louis not safe to raise a family

Officers arrived and found an adult male with at least one gunshot wound. He was transported to a hospital but was pronounced dead.

No other specifics were released late Friday night.

Do you have more information? Call police at 911. You can also send an anonymous tip and be eligible for a reward by calling CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.

St. Louis County’s Bureau of Crimes Against Persons is leading the investigation.







