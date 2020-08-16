St. Louis County police investigating fatal shooting

ST. LOUIS COUNTY – St. Louis County police officers are investigating a homicide that happened shortly after 9 p.m. Saturday night.

Police officers from the City of Northwoods responded to a call for a shooting in the 4700 block of Jordan Street. When officers arrived, they found a man, approximately 27-years-old, sitting in a parked car in the street. The man had gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead on the scene.

Officers say that preliminary investigation has revealed that the victim was seated in his vehicle when another car drove down the street. The suspect’s vehicle pulled alongside the victim’s vehicle and a person or people inside of the car shot into the victim’s car, hitting the man. The suspect’s car immediately fled the scene.

Additional information will be released as it becomes available.

Please contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 to speak to investigators if you have any information regarding the incident.

To remain anonymous or potentially receive a reward, please contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS(8477) if you have any information regarding the incident.