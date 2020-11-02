Man shot, St. Louis County police investigate shooting

ST. LOUIS- St. Louis County police are investigating a shooting Monday afternoon in the 2700 block of Old Hanley Road. It happened around 3:00 p.m.

Bommarito Automotive Skyfox flew over the scene and saw several police cars and crime tape up.

St. Louis County Police Sergeant Benjamin Granda said a man in his 40s was taken to the hospital with non life threatening injuries. The suspect is a man in his 30s. Police said he was taken into custody without incident. Police have also recovered a firearm.

Granda said the men know each other.

