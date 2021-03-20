St. Louis County Police issue endangered person advisory for 22-year-old autistic man

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – The St. Louis County Police Department issued an endangered person advisory for a 22-year-old autistic man Saturday.
Police say Michael Young was last seen leaving his home 2400 block of Wieck Drive around 9 a.m.
Michael is described as being 6 feet tall, 151 pounds, black hair, brown eyes and medium complexion. He was last seen wearing a black jacket and black/red shorts.
He was seen leaving on foot.
Anyone with information should call 911 immediately or the St. Louis County Police Department at (636) 529-8210.