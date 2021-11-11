St. Louis County police issue endangered person advisory for missing 19-year-old

ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis County Police Department has issued an endangered person advisory for a missing 19-year-old woman.

Kaia Danielle Meier was last seen around 3:30 p.m. Thursday near 9010 Huiskamp Avenue. She was wearing a green scarf around her head, a black and white scrub top, burgundy scrub pants, and purple shoes.

Police said Meier left the area on foot and has a “diminished mental capacity.”

Anyone with information on her whereabouts should immediately dial 911, contact the nearest law enforcement agency, or call the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210.