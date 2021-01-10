St. Louis County police launches investigation after employee accused of using racial slur

ST. LOUIS COUNTY – A St. Louis County employee has been suspended after being accused of using a racial slur on the job.

There is now an open internal investigation by the St. Louis County Police Department after a racial slur was used toward another employee over a police channel.

Both the police chief and police association have responded to this incident.

“As I have said in the past, discrimination, by word or deed, shall not be tolerated by any of us in the St. Louis County Police Department. We have, and will continue, to hold one another accountable,” said St. Louis County Police Chief Mary Barton.

The St. Louis County Police Association released the following statement:

“We are aware of the racist language that was broadcast over the police radio…we are appalled. There is no place in modern society for these racist epithets. Chief Barton needs to take swift action and terminate the employee from the police department. We have a history of speaking out in these situations and will continue to do so.”

The identity of the employee who allegedly used the racial slur has not been released. They have been relieved from their duties until this investigation is complete.