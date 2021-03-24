St. Louis County Police mark original headquarters as a historic site

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo-It might be the real-life equivalent to a Justice League of current and living, former St. Louis County Police Chiefs.

They gathered Wednesday in West County, to mark the spot where it all began.

“It’s always important to learn the history of what happened,” says Colonel Mary T. Barton, Chief of Police St. Louis County. “Where we started and where we intend to go.”

“I was assigned here in 1965 after graduating the academy,” says Chief Ron Battelle, Retired Chief of Police St. Louis County. “I was assigned First District and this was the headquarters. So we crossed boundaries a lot and spent a lot of time here.”

“Yeah this used to be the stall for two fire trucks,” says Ken Yavitz, President Yavitz Insurance Group & building owner. “This one in particular, was one and that wall was not there in the past. So we had two fire trucks in here and above that drop ceiling I found two of the overhead springs still up in the ceiling there.”

Near 270 and Highway 40, this site was headquarters for St. Louis County’s Second District, which was responsible for two patrol areas, West and South County.

“Well we were spread thin back in those days,” says Battelle. “The beat I covered was from the city limits to the Missouri River to highway 70 to Manchester road. Especially on the midnight watch you were on your own. So you relied on those other municipal officers in this area or highway patrol so you never knew when you might need their help or they might need your help.”

The patrol cars have changed since 1955, and so has the St. Louis County police department.

This building, now an insurance agency with, a plaque stating its history.

