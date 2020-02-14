St. Louis County police need help finding missing teenager

ST. LOUIS – St. Louis County Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing teen.

Police say 17-year-old Jordyn Davis has not been seen or heard from since February 13. Officials say she was dropped off at the Shrewsbury Metrolink station at 6:40 p.m. Her mother received disturbing text messages from Davids’ cell phone and no further contact has been made since.

Davis is described as a black female with medium-dark skin. She is 5 feet tall and weighing 125 pounds. She was last seen wearing a gray tracksuit with flowers on side of pants and white shoes.

If anyone has any information on the whereabouts of Jordyn Davis please contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210.