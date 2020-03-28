St. Louis County Police officer tests positive for COVID-19 virus

CLAYTON, MO – The St. Louis County Police Department has confirmed a police officer has tested positive for the COVID-19 virus. A spokesperson for the department says all measures as stated by the CDC and the St. Louis County Health Department have been implemented to protecting the public, and officers. The vehicle the officer is assigned to has been cleaned and sanitized.

Officers who have been in contact with the officer are following guidelines set out by the CDC and the St. Louis County Health Department.

