St. Louis County Police promotes first woman to lead the department

CLAYTON, Mo. – St. Louis County has named its new police chief. Mary Barton has been promoted to Colonel. This will make her the 9th Chief of Police in St. Louis County. She will be the first woman to serve as the department’s leader.

Barton’s old profile on the St. Louis County Police Department’s website says:

“I take a profound interest in ensuring the safety of the residents and businesses within the West County Precinct. I look forward to serving the citizens of West St. Louis County and maintaining the St. Louis County Police Department’s impeccable reputation. Crime has continued its downward trend in the West County Precinct and a lot of the credit for this is attributed to you, the community, that helps the men and women of the West County Precinct by keeping us aware of issues and calling us to report suspicious activity. I ask that you please continue with your outstanding efforts in helping us keep your residences, businesses and neighborhoods safe.”

Chief Belmar retires on April 30th after leading the force for six years. There has been an active search for a new leader since he announced his retirement.

The eight applicants for the top job included three lieutenant colonels and five captains. Over the past month a police oversight board held three listening sessions to ask county residents what qualities they wanted in their next chief. About 50 residents answered.



