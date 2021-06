ST. LOUIS – St. Louis County Police are searching for a 23-year-old man who has been missing since May 3.

Police said Curt Belew was last seen leaving a store near Gravois Bluffs in the Fenton area.

Belew is described as 5’10” and 175 pounds with shoulder-length blond hair, facial hair, and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a grey t-shirt with the words “Black Flooring Co.” on it.

Police ask anyone who sees him or anyone who has information to contact police at 636-529-8210.