St. Louis County Police Sergeant returns home after long COVID-19 battle

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CREVE COEUR, Mo–A St. Louis County Police Sergeant is safe and back home after a long battle with Covid-19. His family is overwhelmingly grateful. Sgt. John Wilson’s COVID-19 journey began a few days before Christmas. After coming close to death’s door, he survived thanks to the medical staff at Mercy the Wilson family feels like it’s Christmas. 

The family kept all the decorations up until Sgt. Wilson was released from Mercy Rehabilitation Hospital Friday where he was cheered on by many friends. 

Melissa Wilson, the officer’s wife, said, “I woke up smiling.” 

The biggest gift for John did not have to be wrapped. He said, “The best present I got was my entire family in one room.” 

He spent a lot of time in the I.C.U. where a machine kept him alive. Before the infection, he was in great shape, worked out daily, and had no underlying health issues. Wilson said, “I never in a million years thought that something like this would happen to me.”  His son Jake added, “I feel amazing so much stress off your shoulders seeing him wheel out today.” And John’s daughter Allie said, “Everything we wanted and been waiting for it’s like our dream come true.” 

The entire Wilson family cannot put into words how grateful they are for fellow officers, firefighters, neighbors, friends, and family for all their support. Jake said, “If something happens to your loved one or within your family that St. Louis Police family is going to have you backed up at every angle.” Sgt. Wilson said, “I had people in Canada wish me prayers for me. Scotland, Thailand all over the world it’s amazing.” 

The family urges everyone to get vaccinated and keep following COVID-19 safety guidelines. And, never forget how precious loved ones are. Melissa Wilson said, “Don’t take anything for granted, don’t take anything for granted.” Sgt. Wilson added, “Can’t even explain it, just so happy to be here.” 

He hopes to return to limited duty in May. 

Share this story

About FOX 2 News

FOX 2 and KPLR 11 in St. Louis cover the news in Missouri and Illinois. There are over 68 hours of live news and local programming on-air each week. Our website and live video streams operate 24/7. Download our apps for alerts and follow us on social media for updates in your feed.

President Harry Truman said: “It is amazing what you can accomplish if you do not care who gets the credit.” That spirit is alive and well at Fox 2. Our teamwork is on display each and every day.

Our news slogan is: “Coverage You Can Count On.” We quite frankly are too busy to worry about who gets the credit. Our main concern is serving the viewer.

We go where the stories take us. Whether it be Washington, D.C when a Belleville man opened fire during a congressional baseball game practice or to Puerto Rico where local Ameren crews restored power after more than 5 months in the dark.

Coverage You Can Count On means “Waking up your Day” with our top-rated morning show. From 4:00 am-10:00 am we are leading the way with breaking news. But our early morning crew also knows how to have some fun! Our strong commitment to the communities we serve is highlighted with our Friday neighborhood shows.

Our investigative unit consists of three reporters. Elliott Davis focuses on government waste, Chris Hayes is our investigative reporter, and Mike Colombo is our consumer reporter. They work in unison with the news department by sharing resources and ideas.

We continue to cover breaking news aggressively and relied on our seasoned journalists to make a difference with the stories we covered. The shooting of Arnold Police Officer Ryan O’Connor is just one example of that. Jasmine Huda was the only reporter who had exclusive access to the O’Connor family during his amazing rehabilitation in Colorado.

Last, but certainly not least, FOX 2 and KPLR 11 are committed to covering local politics. We host debates among candidates and have the most extensive presidential election coverage. Our commitment to politics isn’t just during an election year. We produce two political shows that air every weekend.

Popular

Latest News

More News