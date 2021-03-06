St. Louis County Police Sergeant returns home after long COVID-19 battle

CREVE COEUR, Mo–A St. Louis County Police Sergeant is safe and back home after a long battle with Covid-19. His family is overwhelmingly grateful. Sgt. John Wilson’s COVID-19 journey began a few days before Christmas. After coming close to death’s door, he survived thanks to the medical staff at Mercy the Wilson family feels like it’s Christmas.

The family kept all the decorations up until Sgt. Wilson was released from Mercy Rehabilitation Hospital Friday where he was cheered on by many friends.

Melissa Wilson, the officer’s wife, said, “I woke up smiling.”

The biggest gift for John did not have to be wrapped. He said, “The best present I got was my entire family in one room.”

He spent a lot of time in the I.C.U. where a machine kept him alive. Before the infection, he was in great shape, worked out daily, and had no underlying health issues. Wilson said, “I never in a million years thought that something like this would happen to me.” His son Jake added, “I feel amazing so much stress off your shoulders seeing him wheel out today.” And John’s daughter Allie said, “Everything we wanted and been waiting for it’s like our dream come true.”

The entire Wilson family cannot put into words how grateful they are for fellow officers, firefighters, neighbors, friends, and family for all their support. Jake said, “If something happens to your loved one or within your family that St. Louis Police family is going to have you backed up at every angle.” Sgt. Wilson said, “I had people in Canada wish me prayers for me. Scotland, Thailand all over the world it’s amazing.”

The family urges everyone to get vaccinated and keep following COVID-19 safety guidelines. And, never forget how precious loved ones are. Melissa Wilson said, “Don’t take anything for granted, don’t take anything for granted.” Sgt. Wilson added, “Can’t even explain it, just so happy to be here.”

He hopes to return to limited duty in May.