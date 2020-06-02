Breaking News
St. Louis County police shoot suspect after shots fired at officers during chase

JENNINGS, Mo. – A St. Louis County police officer shot a suspect in Jennings following a police pursuit Tuesday morning.

According to police, the suspect and two others had fled St. Louis City after suspected looting and shooting at a marked police vehicle. The pursuit ended in the 7300 block of Esterbrook Drive in Jennings just after 2:30 a.m. 

Three people got out of the car and started running toward a wooded area. One of the suspects was shot by an officer, another person was arrested. St. Louis County Police Department Spokesperson Ben Granda said during a Tuesday morning press conference.  

The St. Louis county police officer who shot one of the suspects is 39 years old and has been with the agency for five years.

The suspect was taken to a hospital for life-saving treatment. No officers were injured, police said.

