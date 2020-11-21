St. Louis County Police start GoFundMe for blind 5-year-old boy fatally abused

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – The Fraternal Order of Police for St. Louis County began a GoFundMe page for the family of the 5-year-old boy who was killed by his mother’s boyfriend Wednesday.

Police say, Jamarion Delancy, who had special needs, was murdered by his mother’s boyfriend while she was in the hospital.

Neighbors who live in the 1700 block of Chiquita Terrace were stunned by what police said happened.

“I am actually kind of shocked because it’s usually pretty quiet over there, I mean you might hear somebody arguing here and there but you don’t hear anything like that,” the family’s neighbor Khadijah Roberts said.

Police arrested 24-year-old Yoshuah Dallas for causing blunt force trauma to the boy.

Jamarion suffered a lacerated liver, broken rib, and bruising to his face. He could not defend himself because he was blind and had leg braces.

Police have started a GoFundMe page to help the victim’s surviving family pay for the boy’s funeral, medical bills, and other items as the holidays approach.

“This one kind of really hit our detectives hard and we’re glad we can help out and we hope the community can support as well,” Matt Crecelius of the Fraternal Order of Police said. “The F.O.P started a GoFundMe page for Jamarion’s family to help pay for the boy’s funeral medical expenses and other things.”

“His seven-year-old sister, unfortunately, was at home at the time of the incident so there’s definitely some trauma,” Crecelius said.

Crecelius also said the mother was hospitalized with a newborn and will soon come home with the baby.

“It’s just a sad situation all around,” Crecelius said.

Dallas has been charged with one count of abuse or neglect of a child resulting in death and one count of unlawful possession of a firearm.

Dallas is a felon and is also charged with unlawful possession of a firearm.

He is being held on a $250,000 cash-only bond.

Crecelius said many police are dontating to the fundraiser and they’re hoping you will join them in helping Jamarion’s family who is facing tough times as we head into the holidays.

To donate to the fundraiser, click here.