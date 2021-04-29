St. Louis County Police to host free bike helmet giveaway

FENTON, Mo. – The St. Louis County Police Department, Fenton Precinct, is hosting a bike helmet giveaway next weekend.
The department said they partnered with “Helmets First” to help educate children and parents about the importance of wearing a bike helmet.
Together, they are providing free helmets to both children and adults who need them.
The giveaway will be Saturday, May 8 at Fenton City Park (1215 Larkin Williams Road) from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. To receive the free helmet, stop by the Mini-Shelter that leads to Shelter #1 where you will see Fenton Officers.