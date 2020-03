Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Concerns over the coronavirus may have had an effect on voter turnout. St. Louis County predicted a 40 percent turnout. The actual turnout was 32 percent. The Board of Elections says polling places took precautions by regularly disinfecting the equipment. Turnout in St. Louis City was 35 percent.

Coronavirus concerns also convinced both Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders to cancel large public rallies in Cleveland last night. Biden did speak to a smaller gathering in Philadelphia.