St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office issues warrant for suspect in hit-and-run

ST. LOUIS – A warrant for leaving the scene of an accident with physical injury was issued Thursday by the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office for 20-year-old Alejandro Reyes.

Police said he was taken into custody on Saturday, July 18, and was released on his own recognizance.

According to court documents, Reyes was driving Friday, July 17 at about 11:00 p.m. in the 3200 block of Lemay Ferry Road when he hit a 16-year-old boy riding his bike. Reyes then drove away without checking on the boy or reporting the accident. The boy was taken by ambulance to the hospital to treat his injuries.

