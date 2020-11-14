St. Louis County Prosecutor: No tolerance for ‘irresponsible behavior’ amid COVID-19 mitigation

CLAYTON, Mo- The “Safer at Home” restrictions which go into effect November 17 in St. Louis County calls for residents to stay home unless it is necessary to leave for specific activities, prohibits gatherings of more than ten people, limits restaurant to outdoor dining and reduces a business’ capacity to 25 percent of the maximum of what’s allowed by the fire code.

St. Louis County’s Prosecuting Attorney says credible allegations will be handled on a case-by-case basis but that prevention is preferable to taking violators to court.

While we place a higher priority on many more destructive crimes than violations of these reasonable public health orders, we will not tolerate irresponsible behavior that puts our seniors, those with underlying health issues, or any of our residents in harm’s way,” St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell said in a statement Friday night.