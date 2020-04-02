St. Louis County “rapid notification order” goes into effect today

ST. LOUIS – There is a significant surge in coronavirus cases in Missouri St. Louis County is taking steps to make sure they notify the public more quickly. The St. Louis County Department of Public Health issued a Rapid Notification Order that goes into effect Thursday, April 2.
The Department of Public Health is requiring labs, hospitals and other health care providers to report positive COVID-19 tests within six hours and deaths related to COVID-19 within 24 hours.
According to a statement, the order is intended to enhance and accelerate the notification process and minimize confusion.
The Rapid Notification Order can be viewed here: Rapid-Notification-Order