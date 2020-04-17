St. Louis County readies overflow morgue

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A somber sign of the times is nearly ready in St. Louis County: a new overflow morgue to help get the region through the COVID-19 pandemic.

County officials call it the Dignified Transfer Center. They stress it’s been driven not only by necessity but also care and compassion.

The refrigerated warehouse can handle up to 1300 deceased. It will serve St. Charles, Jefferson, Franklin, and St. Louis counties.

The space is not yet needed but may be as early as next week with county morgues, hospitals, and funeral homes nearing their limits.

There are 8 large rooms for those who’ve died. St. Louis County Police will secure the site around the clock with access only for staff and loved ones of the deceased. Personal protective equipment (PPE) will be required for all. There’s a separate room for discarding used PPE and cycling out air to prevent any potential spread of the virus. The space also has two viewing rooms for funeral services and gatherings of 10 or fewer.

UPS is donating the building with about 40 organizations from hospitals and churches to fire departments and the Missouri National Guard getting done in a couple of weeks what normally may take closer to a year.

“It is absolutely incredible,” said St. Louis County Medical Examiner, Dr. Mary Case. “St. Louis County has led the way in creating this facility. I watched it unfold. I couldn’t believe it…my hope for the families is that they are taken care of in a very respectful way; that they have some comfort.”

This site is not set aside for solely for Covid-19 victims.

The estimated cost is $2 million. County officials hope to reimbursed through federal disaster relief funds.