St. Louis County receives 3,900 COVID vaccine doses and shots start Wednesday

FILE – In this Jan. 14, 2021, file photo, Aspen Valley Hospital clinical pharmacist Kelly Atkinson organizes the empty vials of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine in the command unit trailer set up next to the vaccination tent in the Benedict Music Tent parking lot in Aspen, Colo. Uncertainty over the pace of federal COVID-19 vaccine allotments triggered anger and confusion Friday, Jan. 15, 2021, in some states where officials worried that expected shipments would not be forthcoming. (Kelsey Brunner/The Aspen Times via AP)

CLAYTON, MO. – St. Louis County has received a second shipment of COVID-19 vaccine and plans to start vaccinating more people tomorrow. The delivery of 3,900 doses of the Pfizer vaccine from the state of Missouri just arrived today.

St. Louis County had distributed all of the 975 doses that arrived in the first shipment. Most of those doses went to healthcare workers.

The St. Louis County Department of Public Health will continue to distribute doses at the John C. Murphy Health Center in Berkeley on Wednesday. People who would like to get the vaccine will need to register for an appointment.

“We continue to get the vaccine into arms of our residents as quickly as it becomes available,” writes County Executive Page. “We ask for everyone’s patience as we work through our preregistration list.”

So far more than 200,000 people have registered to receive the vaccine in St. Louis County. They say it will take a significant amount of time to get through the list. They are following Missouri’s guidelines in scheduling people in the Phase 1A and 1B groups. This includes people over 65-years-old. But so far St. Louis County has had too few doses to meet the demand.

Register to get a vaccine through your local health department or regional health system. The local healthcare providers offering appointments for COVID-19 vaccine are listed below:

Healthcare Providers:

Missouri Health Departments

Illinois Health Departments