St. Louis County receives COVID vaccine shipment

ST. LOUIS- The St. Louis County Department of Public Health (DPH) announced it received a shipment of 975 doses of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine Tuesday.

The department is following state guidelines and will start vaccinating patient-facing healthcare workers this week. That includes 275 DPH clinical employees. These individuals are Phase 1A as defined by the state.

DPH says it will continue providing vaccines to those in Phase 1A until notified by the state to proceed to the next category.

The department will update its vaccine information on its stlcorona.com site.