ST. LOUIS — The city of pine lawn hosts an electronics recycling drive today.

Spectrum e-cycle solutions accept all office and home technology-related devices and electronics such as computer monitors, keyboards, hard drives, any device with an electrical cord or battery, and more.

The drive is held at 61-28 natural bridge road from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

For a complete list of all accepted items visit spectrumecycle.com or call 314-428-0777.