St. Louis County relaxes COVID restrictions for 50% capacity at businesses, bars, and restaurants

CLAYTON, Mo. – Businesses, bars, and restaurants will be allowed to operate at 50 percent capacity starting Thursday. The reduction in COVID-19 restrictions comes as cases continue to fall. Occupancy is currently limited to 25 percent.
St. Louis County officials cite strong compliance with public health orders for the decrease in cases. But, they do still consider indoor dining a risky activity. Other restrictions like St. Louis County’s mask mandate will remain in place.
Restaurants and bars should still follow these guidelines outlined in the public health order:
- Close by 11 p.m. for indoor and outdoor service. Carry-out and delivery are not subject to the 11 p.m. curfew.
- Provide employees and volunteers working in the businesses’ facility with face masks or supplies to make face coverings.
- Require customers to wear face masks at all times when they are interacting with or being served by a restaurant employee.
- Require customers to remain seated except when going to the restroom.
- Comply with social distancing requirements, disinfection processes and any additional applicable requirements.
- All restaurants and bars are encouraged to continue to provide outdoor service, carryout and delivery.
- Banquet facilities are also subject to the 50% capacity limitation OR 50 people or less if the fire or building code allows 100 or more people. Banquet facilities must comply with all the operating guidelines of restaurants and bars.
The revised order will be posted on stlcorona.com this afternoon.