Breaking News
Map of St. Louis area COVID-19 cases – MO: 882 deaths/ 16,417 cases IL: 6,398 deaths/ 133,639 cases.

St. Louis County relaxing guidelines for visits to senior apartments

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CLAYTON, Mo. – St. Louis County is relaxing restrictions in buildings like independent living centers and senior apartments. This is to help the people who live there connect with their families. But, visitors will still not be allowed at assisted living facilities and nursing homes amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We have to find a safe way for seniors at these facilities to interact with family members in a safe way,” said Page.

If a facility has many levels of care then the more restrictive requirements will be required in common areas.

Share this story

FOX 2 Newsletters

Sign up for a newsletter from FOX 2 to get updates about news and weather. We offer daily headlines, breaking news, severe weather, and forecast emails.

Popular

Latest News

More News