St. Louis County releases new guidelines and updates for reopening businesses

CLAYTON, MO. – St. Louis County has released more guidelines for reopening several businesses and activities to the public. Most shared spaces are expected to open with restrictions by the end of the month. The new codes include gyms, updated rules for bars and restaurants, business capacity limits, and sports programs.
They say that more guidelines for other businesses will be issued soon. There will also be updates to existing procedures released in the future.
These guidelines were released Tuesday:
- Gyms and fitness centers
- Youth Sports
- Adult sports guidelines
- Businesses restricted by capacity
- Updated St. Louis County guidelines for bars and restaurants