St. Louis County reports 38 new cases of COVID-19, evidence points to community transmission

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, MO – Saturday evening St. Louis County reported 38 new cases of COVID-19. That brings the total case to 55 in the county with one death. Some of the new cases are between the age of 10 to 19.

The county is also stating that there is evidence that the coronavirus is being spread in the community, meaning people are being infected with the virus in the area, and some not sure how or where they were infected.

St. Louis city is now reporting 14 cases.

On Monday “stay at home” order will go into effect for both the City of St. Louis and St. Louis County at 6 p.m. until April 22nd.