CLAYTON, Mo. – Another person has died from coronavirus in St. Louis County. This marks the fifth death from the disease according to the St. Louis County Department of Public Health. The victim has only been identified as a man in his 50s.

There are 547 cases of coronavirus in St. Louis County, according to their interactive dashboard. There have been 21 new cases reported in the last 24 hours. It is not clear how many people have recovered in St. Louis County.

