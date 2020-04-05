St. Louis County reports 862 cases, 13 deaths tied to COVID-19

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – The St. Louis County Department of Public Health announced Sunday morning that it had recorded 862 positive cases of COVID-19 and 13 deaths tied to the virus.

While the overall number of cases continues to climb, the rate of that climb has slowed some. The county reported 202 new cases on March 30. The next four days saw the number of new cases drop.

St. Louis County is providing a text message service for the latest coronavirus information. All you need to do to sign up is text STLOUISCOALERT to 67283.

If you are experiencing symptoms or came in contact with someone testing positive, contact St. Louis County Health Line at 314-615-2660. You can also call 211 for general COVID-19 questions.