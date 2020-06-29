St. Louis County restaurants can increase capacity to 50 percent

ST. LOUIS – St. Louis County residents can expect to start seeing more customers out and about after the county enters its next step in reopening today.

Beginning Monday, St. Louis County will start easing restrictions on restaurants and owners will have the option to increase capacity from 25 to 50 percent. Those businesses must also make sure there are barriers up in their establishments in order to keep social distance between customers.

You will continue to see signage as you visit businesses. Those businesses are also asked to have contactless payment options and set aside special hours for those who might be at high risks. Employees inside businesses are still required to wear a mask, but for visitors, it’s optional yet highly suggested.