Breaking News
Map of St. Louis area COVID-19 cases – MO: 997 deaths/ 20,575 cases IL: 6,888 deaths/ 141,723 cases.
Watch Now
Live video of FOX 2 News

St. Louis County restaurants can increase capacity to 50 percent

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ST. LOUIS – St. Louis County residents can expect to start seeing more customers out and about after the county enters its next step in reopening today.

Beginning Monday, St. Louis County will start easing restrictions on restaurants and owners will have the option to increase capacity from 25 to 50 percent. Those businesses must also make sure there are barriers up in their establishments in order to keep social distance between customers.

You will continue to see signage as you visit businesses. Those businesses are also asked to have contactless payment options and set aside special hours for those who might be at high risks. Employees inside businesses are still required to wear a mask, but for visitors, it’s optional yet highly suggested.

Share this story

FOX 2 Newsletters

Sign up for a newsletter from FOX 2 to get updates about news and weather. We offer daily headlines, breaking news, severe weather, and forecast emails.

Popular

Latest News

More News