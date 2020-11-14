St. Louis County restaurants fear new COVID mitigation will cost jobs

CLAYTON, Mo-St. Louis County’s new ban on indoor service at bars and restaurants, set to take effect on Tuesday, will put people out of work, bar and restaurant owners in the county say.

It’s supposed to help curb the spread of Covid-19.

Business owners aren’t so sure when just St. Louis County is being singled out and neighboring counties, like St. Charles County and Jefferson County, are seeing much higher rates of transmission.

Aaron Teitelbaum, owner Herbie’s and Kingside Diner in Clayton, had put a lot of money and time into adapting to the new Covid-19 landscape the past 8 months in an effort to keep people working.

News of the ban comes just as the holiday season is approaching.

“I walked into Kingside this morning. A young lady (employee) was crying,” he said. “She doesn’t know how she’s going to pay her bills.”

He’s added plexiglass dividers inside all 3 locations (there’s also a Kingside Diner in the City of St. Louis). He’s also added new air filtration and a water treatment system that lowers the ph and turns the water into a sanitizing agent, he said.

Herbie’s also has expanded, heated, outdoor dining space. He’s managed to keep the 150 or so workers that staff his 3 restaurants.

“Even at this rate with just the patio (dining), we will not be able to keep everyone employed to their full amount. We’ll have to spread it out,” he said.

In Fenton, Russell’s Café and Bakery just renovated the space next door (a former fitness center that failed to outlast the pandemic). It was supposed to open next week and allow about 35 more socially-distanced customers to make up for the loss of outdoor seating with the colder weather coming.

Russell’s also has a City of St. Louis location and has kept most of its 40-plus workers even though the pandemic put the “Russell’s” in Chesterfield out of business in September.

“I can’t make any promises to keep everybody employed but we’re going to try,” said Russell’s owner, Russell Bing. “There’s no wall, no barrier between St. Charles or Jefferson County. I don’t really know if this is the solution to the problem. It just seems like we’re kind of grasping at straws.”

For the first time during the pandemic, the City of St. Louis is not matching Covid-19 restrictions in St. Louis County.

Indoor dining to 50% capacity can continue, Mayor Lyda Krewson said.

The primary sources of Coronavirus spread in the city were smaller family and neighborhood gatherings she said.

The city has banned gatherings of more than 10.

This week’s infection rates per 100,000 people were much higher in St. Charles County (84) and Jefferson County (86) than in St. Louis County (68) and the City of St. Louis (38), Krewson said.