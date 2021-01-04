St. Louis County restaurants prepare to reopen their doors as second lockdown comes to an end

UNIVERSITY CITY, Mo. – St. Louis County Executive Sam Page and restaurant advisors have devised a plan to allow restaurants and bars to reopen and permit indoor dining safely starting Monday.

The following restrictions will be in place:

Occupancy of restaurants will be limited to 25 percent of fire code capacity. Or the total number of diners sitting six feet apart. Whichever is lower. Banquet facilities will also be limited in their occupancy to 25 percent or 50 people maximum when providing dining.

New mask protocols will be put into place.

Restaurants and bars will be required to close by 10 p.m.

Some bars will need to install physical barriers like plastic or plexiglass.

Restaurants and bars will record the names and contact information of patrons to assist in contact tracing investigations if that is necessary

Restaurants and bars have been preparing for reopening day.