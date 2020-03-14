St. Louis County school district to close schools because of coronavirus

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, MO – The Ferguson-Florissant School District is closing school due to the spread of the COVID-19 virus. In a statement released Saturday evening, the district said classroom instruction will cease from Wednesday, March 18th through Friday, April 3rd in schools.

Class instruction at schools will continue via the internet from March 18th through March 20th. Those classes will stop for spring break from March 21st through the 29th. Then internet classes will pick-up again on March 30th through April 3rd.

Students and staff will be given instructions and devices on Monday, March 16th and Tuesday, 17th to facilitate internet instruction.

The district serves around 11,000 students.