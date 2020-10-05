Where five St. Louis County school districts stand on in-person learning for high school students

ST. LOUIS COUNTY – St. Louis County Executive Dr. Sam Page announced Monday that high school students now have the option to return to in-person learning and students may also play high-contact sports again.

Here is where a few of the area’s largest school districts stand when it comes to a return to in-person learning for high school students.

Lindbergh School District– Middle School students in the Lindbergh School district will start a hybrid class schedule tomorrow. The district is still working on a plan to allow high school kids back to in-person learning. The district says it is making its decisions independent of Sam Page’s recommendations.

Rockwood School District– Communications Coordinator David Morrison said the announcement hasn’t changed the way the district is planning on phasing children back into in-person learning.

“Our goal all along has always been to return students and staff safetly to in-person learning five days a week,” Morrison said.

Rockwood preschoolers through second grade returned to the classroom on September 30. Third through fifth graders will return on October 14. Morrison said that Rockwood is working on a plan fo sixth through twelfth grade. He said he is unsure what that will look like at this point and that there is not yet a return date in mind.

Rockwood is using their Rapid Response Team, formed in early September, to aid in decisions of returning to in-person learning.

Hazelwood School District Director of Communications Anthony Kiekow said the announcement has changed nothing in his district. The children will continue to go to school 100 percent virtually.

Kiekow said Hazelwood focuses mainly on the zip codes in their area. They are following 63031, 63033, 63034, 63136, 63138, and 63042. The infection case rate on September 14 in those zip codes ranged from 22% to 29%.

On September 15, the Board of Education voted unanimously for Hazelwood students to continue learning virtually. COVID metrics are discussed at each board meeting. The next meeting is Tuesday, October 6.

Mehlville School District– The Mehlville School District says it is not ready to bring high school students back yet. However, they are continuing to monitor the data and recommendations of St. Louis County.

The district has provided one-on-one and small group interventions on campus with teachers to help high school students with virtual learning.

The superintendent addressed the high school students during his weekly COVID update last Friday. You can watch that here.

Parkway School District– The Parkway School District says it has no new update on the return of high schoolers to class following Monday’s announcement from Sam Page.

The district is giving their kindergarten through eighth-grade students the option of in-person learning.

Grades K-5 will begin Oct. 22 and Grades 6-8 will start on Oct. 27.