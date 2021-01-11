St. Louis County school nurses, dentists, and others eligible for vaccine this week

CLAYTON, Mo. – St. Louis County will continue to vaccinate healthcare workers this week. They intend to vaccinate 100 of them each day, through Thursday. They will attempt to vaccinate 320 people on Friday.

Doctors and nurses not connected to healthcare providers will be vaccinated this week. Other examples of medical workers eligible for the vaccine include school nurses, dentists, behavioral health, substance abuse workers, optometrists, and physical therapists.

People in the 1-A healthcare category should contact the St. Louis County Health Department with an email sent to dphcovidvaccine@stlouisco.com. The health department will respond with a link to an online form to fill out before scheduling a vaccination.

The 1-B vaccination group will start being vaccinated once the state clears the 1-A group. It is not clear when that will happen because the limited number of vaccine doses is slowing the process.

It is not clear when St. Louis County will receive more COVID vaccine or how many doses they will get. The current schedule of vaccination may exhaust supplies. The St. Louis County Health Department is ready to distribute more vaccine as it becomes available. They are waiting on national and state-level supply chains to deliver more doses.