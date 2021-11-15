St. Louis County sees jump in new COVID cases; experts worried about ‘winter surge’

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – COVID-19 cases in St. Louis County are once again in the high transmission category, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

St. Louis County Executive Dr. Sam Page called the uptick in COVID cases a concerning increase during a briefing Monday morning, and he warned it could be the sign of more challenging times ahead.

“Public health experts tell us these increases represent what is most likely the beginning of a winter surge,” said Page.

Page said St. Louis County is now averaging 189 new COVID cases per day, a 30% increase in cases over the previous week. He also said that 5- to 14-year-olds now have the highest infection rate, making efforts to vaccinate children in that age group even more important.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Task Force reported that inpatient COVID-positive hospitalizations increased from 240 yesterday to 250 today. It was 242 on Saturday.

The county executive said he believes the increase is due to closer contact in households.

“Someone in the house is bringing it home and passing it along to other people who live in the same household,” said Page. “With more people gathering inside and a little bit of sentiment in the community that we’re through this, I think people are dropping their guard a little bit.”

Page said about 55% of St. Louis County residents are fully vaccinated, while more than 60% have received their first dose. He said local leaders and medical officials must redouble efforts to get people vaccinated, wear masks when in public, and protect those around us.