St. Louis County sees lowest number of new COVID cases since July

ST. LOUIS– St. Louis County Executive Sam Page says the county is seeing the lowest 7-day average of new COVID cases since July 1. He says the county’s public health measures and vaccination availability are making a difference and that has led to relaxed restrictions.

During the morning COVID briefing, Page said the county is seeing fewer than 100 new cases a day. He says this is a key metric the public health officials use in determining their health restrictions.

St. Louis County Health officials are waiting for the CDC to give approval for 12-15-year-olds to start receiving the Pfizer COVID vaccine. This comes after the FDA gave the green light for the Pfizer COVID vaccine to be used on that age group.

Page said the county may be able to start administering the vaccine to that age group as early as next Thursday.

Parents and guardians will have to fill out and sign a consent form so children can get the vaccine.

Page said county officials will help schools work through the vaccination process as they prepare for students to head back to class in the fall.

St. Louis County is hosting several walk-up vaccination events to help the community get the shot. You can find the information on STLcorona.com.