St. Louis County shares scientific studies backing up indoor dining ban

CLAYTON, Mo. – St. Louis County is referencing several scientific studies on COVID-19 infection rates and indoor dining to back up their Safer at Home order. They are monitoring current case numbers in the region and may revise the order.

Municipalities surrounding the county do not have orders that strict. But, St. Louis County says that the data shows that indoor dining is one of the top activities that spread the virus.

The article posted as one of Dr. Page’s messages to STLCorona.com collects data from several studies and summarizes how airflow can spread COVID-19 when people dine indoors with people from outside of their household. It references information from the CDC, Nature, JP Morgan and an interview with Dr. Birx.

An interesting graphic included in the article references a study from Nature. It lists full-service restaurant reopening ahead of every other business in terms of additional infections. They studied the movement patterns of over 98 million people and found that travel to full-service restaurants had the largest impact on new infections.

Data for the category as a whole. Each point represents a model realization; boxes depict the interquartile range across realizations; data points outside the range are shown as individual dots.

They also found that COVID-19 positive adults were twice as likely to have dined in a restaurant in the 14 days before becoming ill than those who tested negative. That study observed that “going to places that offer on-site eating or drinking might be important risk factors for acquiring COVID-19.”

St. Louis County used this quote from the CDC:

“Exposures at nonessential indoor settings and crowded outdoor settings pose a preventable risk to all participants. Indoor venues, where distancing is not maintained and consistent use of face masks is not possible (e.g., restaurant dining), have been identified as particularly high-risk scenarios.”

St. Louis County Department of Health’s Safer at Home order was put into place on November 17. It bans indoor dining at restaurants and bars. It allows pick-up, delivery, curbside and outdoor service.