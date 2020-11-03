St. Louis County shares the data behind today’s potentially record-breaking voter turnout

CLAYTON, Mo. – St. Louis County tells FOX 2 reporter Chris Regnier that they are on track to break the record voter turnout set in 2008. There are around 28,000 people voting per hour.

The St. Louis County Board of Elections posted this message to Facebook Tuesday afternoon:

“We’re at 62.42% turnout as of 1:00 pm. Approximately 30% of voters have voted at a polling location other than their nearest locations. As a reminder, you can vote at any polling place in the County.”

Want to know exactly how many people have voted so far? St. Louis County has provided data for each individual polling place.