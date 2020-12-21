St. Louis County working on plan to return to some indoor dining next month

ST. LOUIS – St. Louis County Executive Dr. Sam Page is expected to make a significant announcement Monday at 8:30 a.m. about the controversial ban on indoor dining as part of the safer at home order still in effect.

Page’s spokesperson Doug Moore said Page is expected to detail a plan that would allow St. Louis County restaurants to partially resume some indoor dining by the first week of January.

Moore says county health department officials are working with restaurant advisors on the plan. FOX 2 was told the plan would allow for limited indoor dining but with new safeguards and restrictions aimed at reducing the risk of COVID-19 transmission in restaurants. Moore said specifics are still being worked out but one restriction would likely deal with crowd capacities. Moore says the group should finish its work this week.

After Monday morning’s initial announcement, Moore said Page will likely announce more details of the limited re-opening plan sometime next week if the number of daily new COVID-19 cases in St. Louis County remains stable. Moore points out that any indoor dining will still carry a risk, but he said with community and restaurant cooperation a plan can be worked out.

The safer at home order, including the indoor dining ban, started on November 17. Recently it was extended.

Moore said Page will also ask people during Monday morning’s announcement to restrict travel and limit gatherings during Christmas celebrations to just their social bubble of no more than ten people.

Moore reminds people that the virus is still spreading quickly and widespread access to vaccines is still months away.