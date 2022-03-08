St. Louis County teen charged with murdering 17-year-old at phone store

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo–A North St. Louis County 19-year-old has been charged with murder and armed criminal action in a February shooting of a 17-year-old at a cell phone store that authorities say was caught on camera.

The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office on Tuesday charged Joeron Mottley, 19, in the case. Charging documents say Mottley was inside the J’s Wireless store on the 9300 block of Lewis and Clark Boulevard in Jennings on February 26 after 10:30am, when he shot De’Marion Jones, 17, when Jones walked in the store. Jones fled the scene, but police say Mottley pursued and continued firing, in an incident that was caught on surveillance video.

Mottley is being held on a $500,000 cash-only bond.