St. Louis County to address COVID exposure at raucous council meeting

CLAYTON, Mo. – St. Louis County Executive Dr. Sam Page will address last week’s county council meeting where an attendee tested positive for COVID. A St. Louis City health official wants people at that meeting to quarantine.

Hundreds of protestors were outraged that the county was once again requiring people to wear masks. Many of them were not wearing masks.

On Sunday acting health director Dr. Fredrick Echols says a person from the meeting began experiencing symptoms and took a COVID test on Thursday. Echols says because the health department couldn’t determine where exactly the person was at the meeting or their movements. The best way to protect the health of the public was to ask everyone who was at the meeting to quarantine.

St. Louis County Health Department Deputy Director Spring Schmidt also agrees with Dr. Echols, saying until health officials can contact each person who attended the meeting to identify their risk of exposure. All of those in attendance should quarantine.

Five of seven council members were at the meeting, two attended virtually. It will be interesting to see what’s next for council meetings moving forward.

Dr. Page is holding a COVID news briefing later this morning. We plan live coverage of that news conference which is slated to start at 8:30 am. You can see it broadcast on FOX 2 or streaming on this page.