St. Louis County to announce plan to vaccinate homebound residents

ST. LOUIS – St. Louis County is taking another step to get more people vaccinated.
They have been hosting mass vaccination clinics along with area hospitals, but at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, St. Louis County Executive Dr. Sam Page is set to announce a new program to provide shots to homebound people.
The county will partner with area fire districts to administer vaccines to those who can’t get to the vaccination sites.
