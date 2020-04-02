St. Louis County to crack down on ‘stay at home’ order violators

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, MO - Letters will be going out this week to businesses that may be in violation of a health department order to close down.

It’s the difference between essential and non-essential businesses.

The St. Louis County Counselor has received complaints from citizens about certain businesses staying open that should be closed.

“Those businesses need to stop operating for the health and safety of the community,” said St. Louis County Counselor Beth Orwick.

Karen Moist said she saw a toy store selling stuff.

“I’m sure now is a time when a lot of people want to toys for their children who are home from school, toy stores are small and people touch a lot of things it seems risky to me,” said Karen Moist.

Folks have been going to the county website to report violations. The form they fill out requests’ information concerning the company alleged to be in violation and the nature of the infraction. People are upset about a variety companies.

“Businesses such as gyms, nail salons, beauty supply stores are still in operation,” said Orwick.

She said owners can try to show why they aren’t violating the health department order and in some cases the business won.

If they are ordered to close and don’t, the county will seek and ask a judge to lock the doors of the company. If that doesn’t work the business owner could end up behind bars at the justice center.

Lottie Page said she’s in favor of the county counselor’s efforts.

“I would say I support it. Like I said, I don’t want people out of work, but I also don’t want this thing to spread,” said Lottie Page.

The health department order carries the force of law. A conviction means a company owner could be fined $2,000 and spend a year in jail.