St. Louis County to host mass vaccination event Saturday

ST. LOUIS– Gov. Mike Parson announced Tuesday that there will be a mass vaccination event this Saturday at the North County Recreational Center.
He tweeted that the state will team up with the St. Louis County Health Department for the event. There will be events going on in every region across the state.
It will run Saturday, March 20, from 9 A.M. until 7 P.M. The location is at 2577 Redman Ave., St. Louis, Mo.
Make sure you are registered with the St. Louis County Health Department and or the state of Missouri to be able to schedule an appointment. You can find links to register here.
There is also a mass vaccination event planned in St. Charles County this week. You can find details for the event at the Family Arena here.