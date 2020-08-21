St. Louis County updates mask mandate with more details for schools and businesses

CLAYTON, Mo. – St. Louis County is adding more detail to its mask mandate that was issued in July. Currently face coverings must be worn in indoor and outdoor public spaces. Masks should be worn outside if you are not able to place six feet between yourself and others.

The new ordinance says that masks to be worn in public or private schools, in grades Kindergarten through 12th grade. Students may remove their masks for recess, gym class, band, choir, music class, or while participating in a school-sponsored sport as long as they are still six feet apart. They can also remove masks whenever eating or drinking.

St. Louis County is asking anyone over the age of five to wear a mask in public. This is to mirror the new masking requirement for schools. The previous recommendation was to have anyone over the age of nine wear a mask when outside the home.

The St. Louis County Department of Public Health says that they have been getting complaints about businesses not requiring face coverings. Now the language in the ordinance requiring all businesses to have customers wear masks has changed. They now “must deny” entry to anyone not wearing a mask. The previous guidance said that they were “authorized” to deny entry.

There are alternatives for people who cannot or are unwilling to wear a mask. St. Louis County says that businesses can provide curbside or delivery options. They may also allow entry if the person is willing to wear a face shield instead of a face covering.

